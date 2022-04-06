Kwame Poku confident Peterborough United can pick up points in all of their remaining Championship matches and the manager sings his praises

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Kal Naismith of Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s the aim of a team who are refusing to accept the inevitably of relegation from the Championship even though they are now 10 points from safety and with comfortably the worst goal difference of all the teams in the bottom four.

Posh are at Bristol City on Saturday (April 9) before taking on Blackburn (home) and Barnsley (away) over Easter. It’s then Forest at home, Millwall away and Blackpool at home.

Poku said: “There’s a lot of confidence in the side. It’s a really good group of players and all we are thinking of right now is getting a win on Saturday. We believe we can get points from all our remaining games. That’s what we are concentrating on.

“We delivered a big performance against Luton after the disappointment of the Middlesbrough game and we should have won the game. We just couldn’t quite get it done, but it was a big stepping stone ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I was happy with the way I played. I was just missing a goal. I’m keen to get that first goal for the club. I like the number 10 role because I like to be involved with the chance to create and score goals.

“I’ve been in and out of the side a bit, but I just want to keep improving and I’m enjoying all the training sessions.

Poku has endured a stop-start first season with Posh. He’s made 14 Championship appearances including seven starts, but manager Grant McCann is a fan.

McCann said: “I like Kwame and I felt the Luton game would be ideal for him as he’s calm on the ball, but also aggressive off it.