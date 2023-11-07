Peterborough United lacked the required quality in both boxes away at Wigan on Tuesday night and paid the price.
The defenders switched off just twice but both led to goals and the forward could not get them off the hook as a number of promising openings came to nothing due to a lack ok cutting edge.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
A nightmare start and must take culpability for the opening goal as well as his defenders. His kicking was fine against a side that were happy to sit off for large parts. 5 Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
The main outfield culprit for the goal after losing Godo. Often had lots of space to push forward into but his delivery was lacking, especially from set-pieces. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Did make some important blocks and stepped up to push Posh forward, it's not his fault what happened afterwards. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A solid enough night. Didn't actually have a lot to do at the back, both goals were self-inflicted and Wigan didn't create much else. Tried to help out the attack in the closing stages. 7. Photo: David Lowndes