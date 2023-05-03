News you can trust since 1948
Key Peterborough United player ruled out for the season

First-choice Peterborough United left-back Nathanael Ogbeta will miss the rest of the season because of injury.

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:43 BST
Nathanael Ogbeta (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comNathanael Ogbeta (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Nathanael Ogbeta (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The club’s worst fears were confirmed by a Tuesday evening scan.

The on-loan 22 year-old limped out of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers and the scan showed a muscle injury in his thigh. He will Sunday’s crunch League One clash at Barnsley and any play-off matches should Posh make it into the top six by winning at Oakwell.

But there is better news regarding experienced right-back Nathan Thompson who is making a quicker than expected recover from his ankle injury.

Nathan Thompson is about to take a throw-in. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Nathan Thompson is about to take a throw-in. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Nathan Thompson is about to take a throw-in. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The 31 year-old remains a doubt for Sunday, but having initially been ruled out for the rest of the regular League One season following a heavy challenge at Accrington Stanley earlier this month, Thompson now has an outside chance of playing at Barnsley.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "Nathan had no chance of playing this time last week, but he’s been progressing much quicker than we expected.

"I’d say he was still doubtful. But he has a couple of tests to get through and if he’s successful he could be in contention for Sunday.

"It’s not great losing either Nathanael or Nathan, but there are options within the squad. I could change shape, I could play Josh Knight at right-back again or put Joe Ward there, and I have Dan Butler as a left back, while Harrison Burrows could play as a left-back or a left wing-back.

"Kell Watts is also an option if we play three at the back. I left him out of the squad on Saturday because I wanted as many attacking players as possible in a game we needed to win.”

Ogbeta has impressed Posh since arriving on loan from Championship Swansea in January. He has appeared in the last 20 Posh games and scored in a vital 2-0 win against promotion rivals Derby County.

