Key Peterborough United official to move on at the end of the season

​Leighton Mitchell, the head of operations at Peterborough United, will leave London Road at the end of the season to join non-league Horsham as general manager.
Leighton Mitchell (foreground) is leaving Posh at the end of the season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comLeighton Mitchell (foreground) is leaving Posh at the end of the season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Leighton Mitchell (foreground) is leaving Posh at the end of the season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Mitchell also acted as an interim chief executive officer at Posh following the suspension and subsequent departure of David Paton.

Mitchell said: “it’s clear to me what a fantastic club Horsham is with huge potential, great facilities, and committed volunteers and supporters.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone involved with the club to ensure it continues to grow and be successful.”

Mitchell spent 20 years at Southampton FC before joining Posh two years ago.

Sussex-based Horsham play in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

