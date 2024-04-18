Leighton Mitchell (foreground) is leaving Posh at the end of the season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Mitchell also acted as an interim chief executive officer at Posh following the suspension and subsequent departure of David Paton.

Mitchell said: “it’s clear to me what a fantastic club Horsham is with huge potential, great facilities, and committed volunteers and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone involved with the club to ensure it continues to grow and be successful.”

Mitchell spent 20 years at Southampton FC before joining Posh two years ago.