Key match in the battle for the League One play-off places between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers
Follow the action live right here on the PT matchday blog.
Posh v Wycombe
Key Events
- It’s fourth v eighth in League One at the Weston Homes Stadium.
- Wycombe will go above Posh with a win
- Wycombe did the double over Posh last season by an aggregate of 6-1.
Current Form
Posh have won their last three League One home games without conceding a goal.
Posh are unbeaten in their last eight competitive matches.
Wycombe have won four of their last six League One matches
Team news
Posh expect Kwame Poku to be fit enough to be involved today after treatment on a knee problem.
He might lose out to David Ajiboye though after the winger’s outstanding display as a substitute for Posh against Lincoln last time out.
Hector Kyprianou and Ronnie Edwards have returned fit from international duty, but there is a doubt over on-loan Manchester City centre-back Jadel Katongo who picked up a knock wile away with England Under 20s.
Pre-match
It looks like Posh v Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium will go ahead as no news of a potential pitch inspection has been released by the club.
Mind you match referee Andrew Kitchen did call off Posh v Charlton off last season 90 minutes before kick-off