News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Key match in the battle for the League One play-off places between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers

Fourth-placed Posh host Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday seeking a fourth straight League One home win.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:40 BST
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Follow the action live right here on the PT matchday blog.

Posh v Wycombe

Show new updates
07:42 BST

Current Form

Posh have won their last three League One home games without conceding a goal.

Posh are unbeaten in their last eight competitive matches.

Wycombe have won four of their last six League One matches

07:34 BST

Team news

Posh expect Kwame Poku to be fit enough to be involved today after treatment on a knee problem.

He might lose out to David Ajiboye though after the winger’s outstanding display as a substitute for Posh against Lincoln last time out.

Hector Kyprianou and Ronnie Edwards have returned fit from international duty, but there is a doubt over on-loan Manchester City centre-back Jadel Katongo who picked up a knock wile away with England Under 20s.

07:32 BST

Pre-match

It looks like Posh v Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium will go ahead as no news of a potential pitch inspection has been released by the club.

Mind you match referee Andrew Kitchen did call off Posh v Charlton off last season 90 minutes before kick-off

Related topics:League OneWycombe Wanderers