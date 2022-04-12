Key dates for Peterborough United next season including fixtures release day
Peterborough United will find out their first Football League opponent in the 2022-23 season on Thursday, June 23.
By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:27 pm
The new fixtures for EFL clubs will be released at 9am on that date ahead of an earlier than usual start to the season on Saturday, July 30.
A Winter World Cup in Qatar has caused an earlier start. The Championship will pause between November 12 and December 10, but Leagues One and Two will carry on as normal.
Posh look certain to be in League One next season and the third tier play-off final has been scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023. The final day of the regular season will take place on May 6.
The first round of the Carabao Cup will take place week commencing Monday, August 10.