Frankie Kent.

Posh initially rejected a bid from the Scottish Premiership side last week, but accepted an improved offer on Friday.

Kent was keen to make the move and was left out of Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw with his old club Colchester United, although he was also hampered by a slight injury.

Posh paid Colchester around £500k for the 27 year-old in June, 2019. Hearts are believed to have offered a similar amount, although the payment structure was still being discussed over the weekend.

Kent, who made 170 appearances for Posh, will join former Posh players Jorge Grant and Michael Smith at Tynecastle. Kent was transfer-listed at the end of last season.

Elsewhere in League One, Wycombe Wanderers have signed teenage Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor on loan for the season and fomer Chairboy Lewis Wing has moved to Reading. Reading, who host Posh on the opening day of the League One season on August 5, have also signed midfielder Charlie Savage for an undisclosed fee from Manchester United.