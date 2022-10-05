Kel Watts is back in contention for Peterborough United. Photo: Jordan Mansfield/ Getty Images.

It is understood that Kelland Watts has begun training with Posh after recovering from a knee injury he had when Posh brought him in on loan from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

Watts had to be signed on that date otherwise Posh would have missed out on their man until January. Newcastle agreed to pay his wages until he became match-fit.

He has been attending Posh matches but spending time at the beginning of the week back with his parent club undergoing rehabilitation work.

Oliver Norburn in training for Posh this week. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 22-year-old centre-back is now expected to be in line for a debut against Burton Albion on Saturday (October 8). With Posh currently using the 4-3-3 formation, he would be a surprise starter seeing as Posh have Frankie Kent and Josh Knight as well as Ronnie Edwards who was left on the bench at Milton Keynes.

Oliver Norburn is also continuing his recovery from a knee injury. He was not played for Posh since March after picking up a serious knee injury on a plastic pitch while playing for Grenada against Gibraltar in a friendly.