Kell Watts returned to action for Posh today. Photo: Joe Dent.

Watts arrived back at the club this week after treatment for a serious hamstring injury at parent club Newcastle.

Watts suffered the injury in training shortly after Darren Ferguson took over at the beginning of January and extended the left-footed centre-back’s loan.

Watts will add versatility to the Posh backline and will be looking to add to his 11 first team appearances, in all competitions, between now and until the end of the season.

He could make his return to the first team squad on Good Friday (April 7) as Posh travel to Shrewsbury.

Unfortunately for Watts, he made his return in an Under 21 Professional Development League game against Watford at Vicarage Road which saw Posh thumped 6-0.

Watts played an hour and was joined by fellow first-teamer Joel Randall in the line-up.

The hosts slammed in five unanswered goals thanks to a Matheus Martins hat-trick as well as an Adrian Blake double and strikes from James Collins and Adian Manning.

Matt Laycock did at least have the satisfaction of saving a second half penalty from Blake.

Posh played the final ten minutes with ten men with Mackenzie Lamb limping off with an injury. They were then reduced to nine with two minutes to go when substitute Ben Challinor picked up a straight red card for a heavy challenge.

Watford remain bottom of the South Section standings, Posh are ninth out of ten in the North table.

Posh: Laycock, Mensah, Powell (Mills), McGlinchey, Dreyer, Watts (Lamb 61 mins), Darlington, Titchmarsh (Challinor 45 mins), Trialist (Marshall 61 mins), Randall, Corbett