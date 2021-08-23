Keir’s seven-minute hat-trick clinches an historic win for Peterborough United Women
Keir Perkins grabbed a seven-minute hat-trick as Peterborough United Women claimed an historic National League win.
Posh won 5-1 at Bedworth United in the first National League match in the club’s history. A four-goal burst after the break sealed what eventually turned out to be a comfortable Midlands Division success.
Summer signing Jess Driscoll opened the scoring in the second minute following a superb through ball from Megan Parrett.
And that’s how it stayed until the 48th minute when the hosts equalised and they almost took the lead minutes later as a shot struck the outside of a post.
But Posh were back in front on the hour mark when substitute Ellen Marson expertly finished off a deep cross from Perkins.
Perkins then ensured she was the headline grabber with two one-one-one finishes and a volleyed goal.
Posh host Holwell Sports in their second Midlands Division game at the Idverde Training ground on Wednesday (August 24, 7.45pm kick off) Posh: Lewis (Stevenson 74), Connor, Copeland, Breakwell, McConville, Steward (Borque 74), Driscoll, Parrett (Marson 60), Perkins, O’Neill (Pendred 45)