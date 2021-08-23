Keir’s seven-minute hat-trick clinches an historic win for Peterborough United Women

Kier Perkins celebrates her hat-trick goal for Posh Women. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh won 5-1 at Bedworth United in the first National League match in the club’s history. A four-goal burst after the break sealed what eventually turned out to be a comfortable Midlands Division success.

Summer signing Jess Driscoll opened the scoring in the second minute following a superb through ball from Megan Parrett.

And that’s how it stayed until the 48th minute when the hosts equalised and they almost took the lead minutes later as a shot struck the outside of a post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh Women celebrate a goal at Bedworth United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Posh were back in front on the hour mark when substitute Ellen Marson expertly finished off a deep cross from Perkins.

Perkins then ensured she was the headline grabber with two one-one-one finishes and a volleyed goal.