Keir strikes late to deliver vital victory for Peterborough United Women

Club record goalscorer Keir Perkins struck late to give Peterborough Women a vital victory against fellow National League high-fliers Solihull Moors.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:13 GMT- 1 min read
Keir Perkins (left) scores for Posh against Solihull Moors. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyKeir Perkins (left) scores for Posh against Solihull Moors. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Keir Perkins (left) scores for Posh against Solihull Moors. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

The Midlands Division One game at Bourne Town FC looked set to finish goalless in front of 254 fans until, with five minutes to go, Niamh Connor took a long throw, Jess Driscoll flicked it on and substitute Zaiga Lacite directed the ball into the path of Perkins.

The Posh skipper still had a bit to do, but she stayed composed to slot home and secure a sixth win in eight matches and second place in the table. Posh are a point behind leaders Loughborough Lightning, who have a game in hand, but Dan Lawlor’s team have moved five points clear of third-placed Sporting Khalsa.

Posh deserved to win as they created the better chances throughout, but they came up against inspired visiting goalkeeper Lucy Bicknell.

Posh celebrate their winning goal against Solihull Moors, Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyPosh celebrate their winning goal against Solihull Moors, Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Posh celebrate their winning goal against Solihull Moors, Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Perkins, Katie Middleton and Rosie Axten were all thwarted by Bicknell before Driscoll was frustrated by a handball decision which ruled out her 35th minute ‘goal.’

Solihull enjoyed some better moments after the break without really threatening to score, Posh also looked likely to suffer an afternoon of frustration as Perkins shot wide when well placed and substitute Poppie Brown shaved a post from 20 yards.

But it all came good at the death for a Posh side who host fifth-placed Boldmere St Michael at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (2pm).

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll, Lawlor (sub Brown, 61 mins), Scargill, Middleton (sub Lacite, 76 mins), Axten (sub Kirk, 61 mins), Perkins (sub Bennett, 86 mins).

Unused sub: Guy.

Related topics:PerkinsNational League