Keir strikes early as Peterborough United move up to second in National Midlands Division One
The success guarantees at worst a third-place finish for Posh. They will finish runners-up to champions-elect Loughborough Lightning if they win their final game at neighbours Northampton Town on April 27. The local first rivals clash in the Northants Womens Cup Final at Corby Town on Thursday, April 19 (7.45pm).
Posh, who are now second, are now on 50 points from 21 games which is a club best at National League level.
They struck in the second minute against fellow high fliers Leafield at Bourne Town FC as Perkins latched onto a poor kick from the visiting goalkeeper and fired home with the help of a slight deflection.
Posh continued to dominate with Perkins clipping the top of the crossbar on eight minutes and Niamh Reynolds seeing a close-range shot blocked just 60 seconds later.
Posh also threatened form set-pieces with Perkins and Evie Driscoll-King going close from Megan Lawlor corners, before Lawlor curled a free kick just wide of a post.
It was more even after the break, but Posh still created the better chances. Hayley James almost converted a set-piece and Lawlor’s splendid half-volley just cleared the crossbar.
Jess Stanford left the substitutes’ bench for the final 10 minutes or so after a 10-month lay-off because of injury.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Reynolds (sub Stanford, 83 mins), James, Brown (sub Bennett, 83 mins), Middleton (sub Mears, 73 mins), Meli (sub Osker, 60 mins), Aguirre (sub Sharpe, 87 mins), Lawlor, Perkins.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.