Keir Perkins has had plenty to celebrate recently. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​It does not belong to the club’s most successful Football League marksman Jim Hall, or the legend Terry Bly, who once bagged 54 goals in one season.

No, Posh Women skipper Keir Perkins has that honour. The 24 year-old’s fourth goal in a recent 9-1 County Cup win over Rushden & Diamonds was her 150th for the club, in just her 145th appearance. She added her 151st goal last weekend.

At a time when a goal every two games is considered a benchmark for a great goalscorer, Perkins is averaging more than a goal a game. She’s now the second highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Posh record goalscorer Dennis Emery (back row, second right).

Pekins was banging in the goals at the start of the club’s journey several levels below their current National League status in 2015 and she’s still banging them in now.

"I am proud of my achievement,” Perkins told the Posh media team. “But I also thank my teammates. Obviously I don’t just score goals by myself. I need others to assist on them.

"I know I started playing in lower leagues and goalscoring is definitely much harder now, but I’m still proud to have reached 150 goals before I reached 150 appearances.

"I’m after 200 goals now. That’s my new target. That won't be easy as we play at such a good level now, but I enjoy that.

"I’m not afraid of hard work and I’m not afraid of competition. The dream is to win promotion at National League level and to do that we need good players and competition for places.”

Perkins will have to go some to become the all-time top Posh goalscorer. Dennis Emery scored 231 goals in 308 appearances at Midland League and Football League level.

But she is one of only seven players to have passed the 100-goal mark for the club, an elite group which includes 50s stars Freddie Martin and Andy Donaldson, 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning heroes Jim Hall and Tommy Robson, plus more recent promotion-winner Craig Mackail-Smith.