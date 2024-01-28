News you can trust since 1948
Keep Steer, give Randall a rest and reintegrate JCH is some of the advice for Peterborough United from loyal fans!

There was plenty of advice coming Peterborough United’s way after a 0-0 League One draw at Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United tracks the ball against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United tracks the ball against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh fans are certainly keen for goalkeeper Jed Steer to extend his stay at the Weston Homes Stadium. He was an easy winner of an unofficial man of the match poll.

Posh fans were also happy a point was claimed from a poor performance, but less than happy with referee Thomas Parsons who was described as 'horrendous’ and ‘horrific.’

Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Steer (MoM). If we can’t bring Kioso back, can we at least find the money to keep an (unemployed) highly experienced keeper on the books until May? – @eamonnduff

Horrific referee! Off day all round and we need to strengthen before end of the transfer window at both full backs. Needs to use Fuchs and JCH. Best player was Steer, clearly the best keeper at the club and we need to sign him on a long term contract – @davidwh1971

Far from our best, but a point and a clean sheet away is always a positive. Worst set of officials I have seen for a very long time. MOM: Steer – @IanJBryant.

Awful game, but it’s a point gained and an unbeaten run maintained. This window defines our season more than results thus far as squad depth looks challenging. MOM Steer - just to reiterate the message to sign him. – @PUFCChris

Jed Steer of Peterborough United releases the ball against Lincoln City watched by former Posh player Joe Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jed Steer of Peterborough United releases the ball against Lincoln City watched by former Posh player Joe Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
We’ve set the bar pretty high with some of our performances so when we underperform it’s more disappointing. Decent point really and on to Wigan. MOM Steer although Ronnie, Josh Knight and Archie Collins all good – @StimsonBarry

MOM Steer by a mile – @SqnLdrJetWash

Treat the draw as a defeat. Regroup. Get JCH reintegrated into the team. Give Randall a rest. Bring Fuchs in for games like this. MOM Steer – @MichaelRutkows4

Arguably our worst performance of the season and we still didn’t lose so I’ll take the point and move on. MOM Edwards – @derren_cooper

Wasn’t to be. Players looked tired and nothing worked for us. Refereeing horrendous. MOM Steer – @Peter_POSH

Disappointing result and performance, but the point comes in very handy. MOM Steer – @romysdad

Away point and a clean sheet not to be scoffed at. The unbeaten run continues albeit not at our best. We certainly miss the quality of Poku and the marauding Kioso which isn't a slight on Katongo as a defender at all. MOM Edwards – @DazMoody