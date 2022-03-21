Katie’s 35 yard thunderbolt secures another point for Peterborough United Women

Natalie Hurst of Posh Women outjumps the Leafield Athletic defence. Photo: Gary Reed.

A second 1-1 home draw in a row has left Posh three places and nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go. Dan Lawlor’s side are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Katie Lowder gave Posh the lead against Leafield Athletic at the idverde Training Ground yesterday (March 20) with a stunning 35-yard strike, but the visitors equalised six minutes into the second-half with a close range header.

It was a fair result as Leafield also struck the woodwork twice, once because Posh goalkeeper Any Butler made a superb fingertip save.

Posh goalkeeper Amy Butler. Photo: Gary Reed.

Top scorer for Posh Keir Perkins would have had a tap-in winner in the final moments, but a splendid cross from substitute Katie Steward didn’t quite reach its intended target.

Jess Driscoll had earlier forced a fine low save from the Leafield ‘keeper.

Posh: Butler, Borque, Copson, Connor, Hurst (Makanjuola, 45min), Parrett, Driscoll, Hipwell, Lowder (sub Marson), Cassie Steward (sub Katie Steward), Perkins.

Posh host second-placed Doncaster Belles this Sunday (3pm).