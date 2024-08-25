Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Katie Middleton claimed a high-class hat-trick as Peterborough United thumped Lincoln City 8-0 in Division One Midlands of the National League on Sunday.

Posh have now started the new season with two wins in two games with 12 goals scored and one conceded. Remarkably that’s not good enough for top spot as title fancies Loughborough Lightning have a goal difference of +14 from two wins.

The table-toppers has stuck six past Lincoln on the opening day of the season so Posh managed to top that after scoring six of their eight goals in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Kirk almost scored inside two minutes at the Abbey Lawn today, but five minutes later strike partner Keir Perkins did open the scoring with a precisie finish from just inside the penalty area. Middleton opened her account from 20 yards on 20 minutes and it should have been 3-0 four minutes later when Perkins was tripped inside the penalty area, but Megan Lawlor’s spot-kick was saved.

Hat-trick star Katie Middleton of Posh Women. Photo Dave Mears

Lauren Wilshaw opened the second half floodgates with her first goal goal for the club in the 52nd minute after a fine pass from Perkins and Wilshaw turned provider minutes later when her corner was headed home by substitute Niamh Connor. Three minutes after that Connor headed home another set piece for 5-0.

Middleton then completed her hat-trick with goals on 79 minutes and 86 minutes with the latter flying into the net from long distance. Frankie Pim rounded off the scoring with the eighth goal two minutes from time.

Posh are next in action at home to fellow Division One side Lincoln United in the National League Cup at the Abbey Lawn, home of Bourne Town FC on Thursday (August 29. 7.45pm kick off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Neive Corry, Hannah Dawbarn, Evie Driscoll-King (sub Ella-Mai Bale 69 mins), Edyn Osker (sub Niamh Connor 53 mins), NIamh Reynolds (sub Renai Bennett, 59 mins), Megan Lawlor, Emily Sharpe, Lauren Wilshaw, Katie Middleton, Keir Perkins (sub Alex O’Neill 69 mins), Tara Kirk (sub Frankie Pim, 69 mins). Unused subs: