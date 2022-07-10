Kai Corbett (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Striker Corbett, a former West Ham United player, scored from the penalty spot and assisted in other goals from Roddy McGlinchey and Idris Kanu. First-team squad member Kanu is transfer listed and didn’t travel with the first team to Portugal.

Posh manager Matthew Etherington changed his entire XI at half-time with his side 3-0 ahead and the second half featured a multitude of trialists as well as a first year scholar.

“The first half team was obviously a lot stronger than the second half team and they applied themselves really well and got into a very comfortable position at half-time,” Etherington said: “We scored some good goals and the lads did what was asked of them.

“It got a little fragmented in the second half because we took the opportunity to have a look at a few trialists and one or two younger players including a first year scholar. It was a good start to pre-season though and we look forward to what is to come.”

Posh 1st half: Blackmore, Bodnar, Trialist, Thomas, Powell, Hickinson, McGlinchey, Harris, Oluwabori, Corbett, Kanu.

Posh 2nd half: Laycock, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Tonge, Lamb, Challinor, Trialist, Trialist, Darlington, Paintsil.

Posh have added a friendly fixture at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday (July 12, 7.30pm) after a scheduled private game was cancelled by the opposition.

Posh are also at League Two side Stevenage on Wednesday (7.30pm).