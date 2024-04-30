Kai cracker rescues a point for Posh Under 21s against Millwall, Under 18s win and frustration for the women's team
Corbett’s 77th minute strike from 22 yards was the final goal in a decent contest which saw the visitors take a lead in the third minute, with Posh goalkeeper Will Blackmore leaving the game a minute later.
Posh equalised that early goal thanks to an own goal three minutes after the re-start, although the young Lions went back in front within five minutes.
Corbett, who finished the season on loan at Scunthorpe United, came close to scoring a third Posh goal.
Posh fielded recent first-team players James Dornelly, Harley Mills, Charlie O’Connell and Pemi Aderoju.
The Under 21s are next in Professional Development League action against Coventry City at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday (May 7, 1pm).
Posh: Blackmore (sub Sakalas 4 mins), Dornelly, Mills, O’Connell, Rose, Thomas, Changunda (sub Bodnar, 77 mins), De Havilland, Aderoju (sub Triallist B, 65 mins), O’Brien-Brady, Corbett. Unused subs: Triallist A, Challinor.
UNDER 18s
Joe Davies scored the only goal of the game as Posh won 1-0 at Colchester United in a Professional Development League game last weekend.
It was a second win in a row for Under 18s who are due to play Hull City in a league game at the idverde Training Ground on Wednesday (noon).
WOMEN
Posh saw their National Midlands Division One home game against Leek Town postponed last weekend because of a waterlogged pitch.
That match will now take place on Thursday at a venue yet to be decided.
Posh complete their National League season at home to Leafield Athletic at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm).