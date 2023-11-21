The majority of Peterborough United’s players missed an opportunity to stake their claim for a first team place at Colchester on Tuesday night.
Posh were beaten 1-0 in the final group game at the JobServe Community Stadium but still went through as group winners.
There were two young players making that impressed but the rest flattered to deceive, raising questions about Posh’s back-up options.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. FYNN TALLEY
Didn't have lots to do and did make a good on-on-one stop from Cooper but let himself down with poor handling from a cross that presented Colchester with their winner. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARLEY MILLS
A break out night for the left-back. Has a great engine, got up and down the field, defended very well one-on-one and put some dangerous balls into the box. Should have got an assist but Mothersille could only hit the post. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW
Did a decent job at the back clearing out crosses but did get caught out a couple of times from pretty straight forward balls in behind. Booked. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Not in the side for his goals but it's hard to ignore that he missed a guilt-edge chance for the equaliser in stoppage time that was surely easier to score. Was reasonably solid for the most part in defence. 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent