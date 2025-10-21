Just the £30 for adult Peterborough United fans to watch a League One game at Mansfield Town

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
Axtion from Mansfield Town v Posh last season. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.placeholder image
Axtion from Mansfield Town v Posh last season. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.
It will cost adult Peterborough United fans £30 to watch their team in a League One game at Mansfield Town.

Tickets for the game at the One Call Stadium on Saturday, November 15 are now on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office, but the match could well be postponed because of international call-ups.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand seating behind the goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prices: Adults: £30, Seniors 65+: £26, Under 21s: £23, Under 18s: £20, Under 14s: £15, Under 7s: Free with paying adult. Family Ticket (1 AD/SEN + 1 U18): £30.

Posh lost 4-2 at Mansfield towards the end of last season.

Related topics:League OneMansfield TownTicketsSeniors
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice