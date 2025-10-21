Just the £30 for adult Peterborough United fans to watch a League One game at Mansfield Town

Axtion from Mansfield Town v Posh last season. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

It will cost adult Peterborough United fans £30 to watch their team in a League One game at Mansfield Town.

Tickets for the game at the One Call Stadium on Saturday, November 15 are now on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office, but the match could well be postponed because of international call-ups.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand seating behind the goal.

Prices: Adults: £30, Seniors 65+: £26, Under 21s: £23, Under 18s: £20, Under 14s: £15, Under 7s: Free with paying adult. Family Ticket (1 AD/SEN + 1 U18): £30.

Posh lost 4-2 at Mansfield towards the end of last season.