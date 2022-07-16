Jonson Clarke-Harris cuts the ribbon on the new 3G pitch at St John Fisher Catholic school.

The new 3G Football Pitch was made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

After netting a £249K grant from the Football Foundation, work began on the site in January 2022 to replace the existing all weather pitch.

This grant enables St John Fisher School and it’s local club users, the chance to play football on a state of the art pitch.

Jonson Clarke-Harris with Headteacher Mrs Kate Pereira, Head Girl Joanna Rodrigues and other Youth Dreams Project staff.

The new pitch has replaced the old worn out sand filled pitch that was installed in 2009 when the school was refurbished.

The site will be used by: St John Fisher School Sport Faculty, the local Youth Dreams Project (YDP) and local side Park Farm Pumas among others.

St John Fisher worked with the Football Foundation and the Hunts FA to secure a £249K grant towards the project, which was matched by the school Governing Body.

Headteacher Kate Pereira said: “This grant from the Football Foundation is going to improve the fitness and wellbeing of young people from St John Fisher School and many more in the locality. Football is a key sport for getting young people interested in fitness and developing skills in leadership, resilience and team work. This will have a tremendous impact.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, added: “We are delighted that this new 3G pitch at St John Fisher School is now open to the public after receiving Football Foundation investment.