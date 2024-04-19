Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Clarke-Harris returns to his old club Bristol Rovers on Saturday, but is not a certain starter despite a spectacular impact as a late substitute in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A few Posh players are carrying knocks from that game including forwards Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku. Others need a break, but Ferguson insists he will start with a strong side as hopes of a top two finish have not been completely dashed.

There is a chance teenager James Dornelly could made his Football League debut at right-back and Ferguson admits he will be keeping in touch with how the Derby County game at Cambridge United is going tomorrow. Posh are six points behind the Rams with an inferior goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We do have one or two carrying knocks and one or two also need a break, but I also have to remember this is still an important game,” Ferguson said.

"It’s very unlikely, but we can still finish in the top two and if we win, and Derby don’t, we have a chance of taking things to the last game. I will be keeping in touch with how Derby are doing because that will influence what I do during our game.

"It’s a very difficult balancing act. I have to be mindful of not picking up muscle injuries, but whatever team I pick will be strong and I want us to start positively to give us the best chance of getting a result. The most important thing for us is to win because if we don’t the top two will be gone anyway.

"After Saturday is over I can then make a selection decision re the Cheltenham game.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Fleetwood. Photo David Lowndes.

"Generally, according to our data, the players seem okay. We are honest with each other and I’ve told them if they have any issues to talk to me because we won’t take any risks with anyone.

"It’s just circumstantial that Jonno is going back to the club that sold him to us and the club that almost signed him last summer. It certainly won’t bother him and he had a real impact on the game the other night by scoring twice and setting another goal up.

"He’s always in my thoughts and why wouldn’t he be? He’s probably still our best finisher, but the dynamics in our team have changed and we went with a quicker number nine this season.

"Jonno understands this. He gets frustrated because of the number of chances we have missed, but we have created those chances because of the way we play. We have a great relationship full of respect for each other and his attitude has been spot-on all season. He’s always been ready to play when needed.

"Rovers have picked up a bit after an awful run and they will want to win their last game in front of their great fanbase. They have experience up top with Sinclair, Martin and Thomas and some aggressive players in the middle of the pitch.

"To win there we need to be more solid defensively. We’ve not been as connected or as compact as I’d have liked in recent games.”