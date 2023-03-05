Jonson Clarke-Harris gets surrounded by Sheffield Wednesday players. Photo: Joe Dent.

Clarke-Harris expressed his disappointment after a battling Posh side were beaten 1-0 at Hillsborough by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The league leaders edged out Posh thanks to a cross unfortunately deflecting in off the diving Nathan Thompson on the hour mark.

It was the second time in four days Posh felt hard done by after Charlton’s Jesurun Ray-Sakyi was allowed to stay on the pitch after punching Josh Knight, rather than both teams being reduced to ten men on Tuesday.

The Posh captain though was disappointed that his side had not created the opportunities to go ahead before Saturday’s own goal.

He said: “We’re all extremely disappointed, we had complete control of the game in the first half but he had to be more ruthless and relentless in the final third- that was the difference.

“When you dominate a game like that, you have to be getting something.

“We knew they were going to come out flying in the second half and we just had to suck it up. They’ve got fortunate with an own goal, if you look at the whole 90 minutes, there wasn’t much in it at all. I’m just really disappointed.

“We needed that bit of luck that we haven’t had all season, hopefully going into the last 13 games we’ll get that because it’s been tough for us.

“We should be coming to places like this and beating them. The way that we’ve played today, full credit to the boys, they dug in and kept going, we just needed that bit of luck.

Tuesday is a big game, we are nearly level on points with them (Shrewsbury) so it’s a game that we can win.”

Posh will kick off at home to Shrewsbury on Tuesday nine points behind the play-off places but know that victory could take them above both Shrewsbury and Wycombe into seventh place, although the latter would need to lose at home to Fleetwood.