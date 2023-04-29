Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Barton’s Rovers frustrated Posh by grinding out a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The result left Posh needing to win at Oakwell, while hoping Derby County lose at Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Barton referred to his own side’s remarkable last day of last season in League as proof of what can happen.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson issues instructions from the touchline in the game against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We went into the last day of last season needing to score seven goals to get promotion and we did it,” Barton recalled. “So you have to keep believing and good luck to Peterborough against Barnsley in their last game.

"Historically they are top 10 of this division and I've seen enough today to think they will be there or thereabouts again next season if they don't make it up this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Peterborough are a really good side and have clearly picked up since Fergie came in, albeit the damage was probably done in the first part of the season in terms of a promotion chase.

"We’d gladly swap our position for theirs to have a live chance of getting into the play-offs on the final day of the season.

“We knew we would have to defend properly to take anything out of the game today and we did that.

"We also knew we would get chances on the counter as Peterborough would have to chase the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the balance of play, we had the better chances and I'm a bit frustrated we haven't managed to put them in the back of the net.

"It was a really competent team performance and the only thing missing was a goal and winning the game.

"Players like Jono (Clarke-Harris) and Azza (Collins) get all the plaudits for scoring goals and winning games, so it's sod's law it is 0-0 on the day they play each other!

"Peterborough tested us, but it was easier for us than them today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tricky situation for their lads to be in and it would have become even more desperate if we could have got a goal to go in front.

"I thought they played really well up until the final third, but then you also have to give our defence and midfield credit as we set up in a 4-4-2 formation and played in a deeper block than we normally do to make it difficult for them.”