Joey Barton sacked and how it impacts Peterborough United men Darren Ferguson and Jonson Clarke-Harris

Joey Barton has been sacked as Bristol Rovers manager.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:18 BST
Joey Barton. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).Joey Barton. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).
Joey Barton. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).

Rovers are 16th in League One having won one of their last five matches. They have won just four third tier matches all season.

Rovers lost a League One match 2-0 at Posh earlier this month with Barton blaming one of his own players after a remarkable post-match rant. He also insisted his team were better than Posh.

Barton rant

Barton led Rovers to promotion from League Two on the last day of his first full season in charge. He had been appointed manager of the Gas in February, 2021.

The future of Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris might now become more complicated. The 29 year-old, who is in the last season of his Posh contract, had been close to joining Rovers in August and was tipped to make the move in January when the next transfer window opens.

First-team coach Andy Mangan has been appointed interim Rovers manager with his first game in charge at home to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is now the 10th longest-serving current manager in League One even though he has been in charge at London Road in this spell for less than 300 days.

