Joey Barton. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).

Rovers are 16th in League One having won one of their last five matches. They have won just four third tier matches all season.

Rovers lost a League One match 2-0 at Posh earlier this month with Barton blaming one of his own players after a remarkable post-match rant. He also insisted his team were better than Posh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton led Rovers to promotion from League Two on the last day of his first full season in charge. He had been appointed manager of the Gas in February, 2021.

The future of Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris might now become more complicated. The 29 year-old, who is in the last season of his Posh contract, had been close to joining Rovers in August and was tipped to make the move in January when the next transfer window opens.

First-team coach Andy Mangan has been appointed interim Rovers manager with his first game in charge at home to Northampton Town on Saturday.