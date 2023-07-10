The 23 year-old attacker has suffered a miserable two years at Posh since making his seven-figure move from Exeter City in August, 2021.

Injury and a loss of form and confidence has restricted Randall to just seven first-team starts and only two have been in Football League matches. He started just one League One match last season, on the opening day of the season at Cheltenham when he was hauled off at half-time with Posh 2-0 down.

That record for a player saddled with a big price tag has led to inevitable criticism from Posh fans, particularly on social media.

Joel Randall in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Posh manager Darren Ferguson has liked what he’s seen so far from Randall this summer. He started him in the number 10 role in Saturday’s 7-1 friendly romp at Stamford AFC.

And Randall feels refreshed and ready to finally prove his worth, to himself as well as Posh fans.

"Since the current gaffer came back in at the start of the year I’ve treated it as a fresh start for me,” Randall told the Posh Plus service. “I’ve worked hard behind the scenes to try and push myself into his thoughts.

Joel Randall in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I’ve had a good break and I feel refreshed and ready to give it a really good go to get into the team and feature a lot more.

"Whatever happened in the past has happened. Fans can only judge me on what they’ve seen and I’ve not been at my best.

"Everyone has opinions, but I’ve never had to deal with this sort of thing before. It got to me at certain times, but everyone gets stick even those playing well and those at the top level and I am lucky I have a strong circle of friends who know me and support me.

"Confidence is a big factor and I’m determined to back myself no matter what happens.

"I’ve had a good chat with the gaffer to see where I need to improve.

"I’ve been here for two years now and I feel like I’m a part of it even though I haven’t played much.

"I feel comfortable here so I’m aiming for a good start to the season and to then just carry on.

"The senior players have been great here, but I look around the dressing room now and see a lot more younger faces and that makes me feel comfortable.”

Randall has also received a boost with the arrival of his former Exeter team-mate Archie Collins, a great mate who he has known for over a decade.

"We first played together as under 12s,” Randall added. “He’s a year older, but we were scholars together and we've been on holidays together.

"He’s a good lad, very calm and chilled. although it might take some time for him to adapt so I will be here to help him.

"I know from my own experience what a whirlwind it can be moving away from home so it should be good for him to know I’m here to help if needed.