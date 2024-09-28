Joel Randall left out of Peterborough United squad as he is 'not happy at the club'
Joel Randall was left out of the Posh squad to face Birmingham on Saturday after expressing his desire that he was not happy at the club.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson criticised Randall’s attitude in training and around the club and decided that should not be part of the group at present.
Randall was handed a bumper new three-year contract in the summer after interest from clubs, including League One rivals Bolton.
That new deal is believed to have made him one of the highest paid players at the club.
Randall, who joined Posh in the summer of 2021 from Exeter, has not started any of the previous three matches with Ferguson stating after the Bristol Rovers victory last week that he “needs to find his form.”
Now though, it is unknown when or if Randall will be integrated back into the squad.
Following the 3-2 defeat to Birmingham, Ferguson said: “He’s not happy. He’s not happy at the football club, he’s made that clear.
“His attitude suggested that in training so he’s not going to be part of the squad.
“We’ve just given him a contract that makes him the highest paid players at the club but now he says he’s not happy.
“I’ve had to deal with it, I’ve been consistent with it. If players don’t want to do the right things, then they won’t be part of the group.
“If he doesn’t want to train and show the right attitude, he won’t be involved.
“The chairman has given him a huge contract and this is the situation we’re left with.”
