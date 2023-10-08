Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Randall scored the second Posh goal that put the match against Lincoln to bed as Posh ran out 2-0 winners.

The 23-year-old put away Ephron Mason-Clark’s cutback to score his first league goal for Posh despite signing in the summer of 2021.

His previous league goal came in a 2-1 defeat for Exeter away at Tranmere in League Two on March 20, 2021.

Joel Randall of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

His first goal for the club came at the start of August when he scored the opener of the EFL Cup tie at home to Swindon.

Posh fans have taken to Randall this season, however, as he has enjoyed his first prolonged spell in the Posh side since joining.

A song featuring the lyrics “always believe in Joel Randall” to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s Gold has been heard regularly this season from the stands.

Randall has admitted that he didn’t fell worthy of such support until Saturday’s match.

He said: “I’m very pleased to get my first goal of the season in the league and we needed that win.

“I started in the team at the start of the season and came out for whatever reason and then I just had to get my head down and show what I can do.

“It is a bit of a weight off getting that goal, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve not been the most clinical in front of goal so seeing it hit the back of the net was the best feeling. I hope I can do more of that now.

“I really feel the energy of the fans, players and staff getting behind me this season. I’ve heard the chant a lot but I’ve felt I haven't really deserved it so far so for me to score and us to win, I allowed myself to enjoy that one.”

Posh are now unbeaten in their last six league matches and sit in fourth place in the table.

Randall, who was restored to the starting line-up on Saturday after coming off the bench to assist Posh’s opener against Carlisle in midweek, added: “The first six games were tough and we picked up a couple of losses but it’s important to stay level-headed.

"We say it a lot but we’re young and we are learning. There are games we thought we could have won but we drew in this run but when you look at the table and our performances, we should be pleased.