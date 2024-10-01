Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joel Randall, Nicholas Bilokapic and Ryan De Havilland all turned out for the Peterborough United Under 21s in a thrilling 4-3 away win at Barnsley this afternoon (October 1).

The Professional Development League match was Randall’s first appearance since being dropped from the first team squad over his attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilokapc was given a rare opportunity of 90 minutes this season which appears to suggest that Will Blackmore will sit on the first team bench at Wigan this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While, Ryan De Havilland is continuing to build back up towards full fitness ahead of his return from injury.

Joel Randall dropped down to the U21 squad. Photo: Joe Dent.

The match was a thriller with Harley Mills stealing all three points in stoppage time from the spot just minutes after Posh had been pegged back to 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a blockbuster start as Joe Davies fired Posh ahead in the first minute of the match, only for Josiah Dyer to Barnsley level after five minutes.

De Havilland set up the second to send Posh into the break ahead, squaring the ball for Davies to tap in his second of the game following a counter attack after 39 minutes.

Posh held onto the lead thanks to Bilokapic who made a brilliant diving save from a penalty, swooping down to his right and pushing the ball over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh them moved clear thanks to Harley Mills after 53 minutes. The young left back fired a thunderous volley into the net after excellent work from Davies on the wing.

Just after the hour mark, however, Posh conceded another penalty which was this time smashed in by Kelechi Nwakali to once again reduce the deficit to one.

Posh held their lead right up until the 90th minute when Connor Barratt thought he had rescued a point for his side with his shot from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time for more drama, however, as in the 95th minute, Edward Fox was brought down in the area and upstepped Harley Mills.

He made no mistake to register his second goal of the day and secure a thrilling 4-3 victory for Posh.

Posh: Nick Bilokapic, Noah Freeman, Harley Mills, Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell (sub Edward Fox), Oliver Rose, Jenson Sumnall, Joseph Davies, Ryan De Havilland, Trialist A (sub Dacon Gbajumo 70 mins), Joel Randall, Andre Chagunda (sub Ben Marcano-Williams 60 mins).

Subs: Ben Westcott, Lucca Mendonca.