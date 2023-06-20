Joe Ward. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward (27) spent five and a half years at London Road after joining from non-league Woking for an undisclosed fee in January, 2018. He scored 23 goals in 233 appearances.

Ward, who was out of contract at Posh so able to leave on a free transfer, has signed a three-year contract at Pride Park.

It’s a first summer signing for the 5/1 favourites for the 2023-24 League One title.

Ward was a key part of the Posh team that won promotion to the Championship in the 2020-21 season and of the side that reached the League One play-offs last season.

Ward posted a message on his Instagram account after signing. It read: “Delighted to be joining Derby County. It’s a huge club with a great history and great fans and I can’t wait to get started.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Peterborough Football Club, including the fans who have supported me over the last five years. This club will always be a part of me and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Ward also told the club media team: “Peterborough was a great club for me. They took me out of non-league football and I progressed as a footballer there.

"But this is a new challenge for me, a new chapter at a massive club. It’s a great stadium – one of a kind at this level – with great fans and the atmosphere has always been electric when I’ve played here.

"I knew it was the place for me after my first meetingt with the manager. He spelled out the plans for the next few years and I want to be a part of what sounds like an exciting future.

"The first aim is to get back into the Championship.”

Derby quickly made a second signing as goalkeeper Josh Vickers moved to Pride Park from Rotherham United on a free transfer.

