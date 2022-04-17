Joe Ward back as Peterborough United continue Mission Impossible in Barnsley

Posh are at relegation rivals Barnsley on Easter Monday (3pm kick off) and if they don’t better Reading’s result at home to Swansea they will effectively be relegated because of a huge goal difference disadvantage. If Reading better the result of Grant McCann’s men then relegation after just one season at Championship level will be confirmed. Reading essentially need three points from their final four matches to send Posh down, but McCann can at least call on Ward again to help with Mission Impossible. The right-sided player missed the Good Friday win over Blackburn Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium because of suspension. “Joe is very important to the way we play,” McCann said. “And yet right-back or right wing-back are not his best positions, but needs must for us at the moment. “We know we have to win four games and see where that takes us. We can only focus on our result, but it’s important for us to finish the season strongly and be ready for next season. The fans deserve at least that and we need them with us at Barnsley for another very tough game. “The fight definitely goes on. We’re on a decent little run of two draws and a win and we want that to continue. I said when I came here I want us to be competitive in every game and in seven of the last eight we’ve done that. “Barnsley play with a lot of attacking freedom so we will have to defend well again, but we are looking forward to the game.” Ward can expect to return, but who he replaces could depend on what formation Posh employ. McCann switched to a flat back four for the last away game at Bristol City and a repeat would lead to one of three centre-backs missing out. Posh could also recall striker Jack Marriott after his match-winning performance off the substitutes’ bench against Blackburn.