Joe Taylor (orange) in action for Luton Town in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Taylor is part of the Wales Under 21 squad preparing for a European Championship qualifying match in Denmark on Tuesday.

But it’s Taylor’s club career that delivers a superb story.

Posh signed him from King’s Lynn after a goal-laden loan spell at ninth-tier Wroxham, but he failed to make a single Football League start before Luton Town paid £500k for his services in January.

It was a deal that stunned Posh fans, but four months later he coolly converted a penalty in a shootout in Luton’s Championship play-off final win over Coventry City.

Taylor is now a Premier League player.

Wales Under 21 coach Matty Jones told the Welsh media: “To see Joe come on at Wembley was special.

“I spoke to him before the game and he didn’t expect to be on the bench. Just to be part of it and experience the day was his main goal.

“One thing he’s got though is fight and determination, not to prove people wrong, but to prove to himself that he’s good enough.

“It could have gone either way for him at Peterborough, in terms of not getting a huge amount of game time and dropping into the 21s.

“He showed frustration at times for that, but then his move to Luton came out of the blue.