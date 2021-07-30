Joe set for his Peterborough United debut six years after a failed trial at the Weston Homes Stadium

Joe Tomlinson celebrates a goal for Eastleigh at Yeovil last season. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Tomlinson has been signed by Posh manager Darren Ferguson to push Dan Butler for his first-team place. The 21 year-old, who signed a three-year contract after arriving for an undisclosed fee from National League side Eastleigh, can also play on the right-hand side of the defence.

Tomlinson, a former member of the Southampton Academy, can’t wait to show Posh fans what he can do.

“I had a very good year at Eastleigh,” Tomlinson said. “I improved on and off the pitch. I’ve had a few step ups in my career already, but this is the biggest one.

Joe Tomlinson playing for Eastleight at Yeovil last season. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images.

“It’s a new challenge for me and an exciting one and I can’t wait to get a Peterborough shirt on for the first time to show everyone what I can do. I suppose I am a modern day full-back as I like scoring goals as much as I like stopping them.

“I had a trial here when I left Southampton. I was here for a couple of weeks, but it didn’t work out for me. Things happen for a reason though and I’m glad to be back and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“As soon as I knew this club were interested in me the move was a bit of a no brainer.”

Tomlinson became a free-kick and penalty-taking expert at Eastleigh. He was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals.

Tomlinson joined Yeovil after his failed trial at Posh and then joined Brighton for a year before slipping into non-league football with Hungerford Town and Eastleigh.

The scouts had started to flock to Eastleigh to see a player comfortable on either side of the pitch so Posh boss Darren Ferguson made his move.