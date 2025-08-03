Jess is on a great goal-scoring run for Peterborough United Women, long-serving defender signs on again
Rosseau scored both goals in a 2-2 draw at London Bees on Sunday to follow a goal in a 2-1 win at Cambridge United three days earlier. Edyn Osker was the matchwinner in that game with a superb strike at Swavesey Village College.
Kayleigh Hines set up Rousseau for the opening goal in that game with the hosts equalising just before the break. Osker smashed her 25 yarder into the top corner to seal the win.
Cambridge play at the same level, albeit in a different National League division, as Posh, as do the London Bees who are based at Barnet FC.
Rousseau fired Posh in front at ‘The Hive’ with an 18-yard shot on 18 minutes. The hosts turned the game around with goals either side of half-time, but Rousseau soon levelled with Hines claiming another assist.
Posh host Birmingham City Under 21s at PIMS Park in their final pre-season game next Sunday (August 10). They start their National Midlands Division One season at Notts County on August 17.
Defender Niamh Connor is the latest player to commit to Posh Women for the 2025-26 season. The centre back has made 117 appearances in all competitions since graduating from the Posh Elite Centre. She has scored 17 goals for the club.
Posh Women’s boss Jake Poole said: “Niamh has been a huge part of the growth of the club over the past five years and is Posh through and through.
"She adds a real steel to our team and, not only that, she provides goals at the other end. We are delighted to have her with us again this season."
