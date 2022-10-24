Tara Kirk in action for Posh Women v Mansfield. Photo: Jason Richardson

Posh beat lower level Mansfield Town 3-1 at the Abbey Lawn on Sunday. Tara Mae Kirk and Cassie Steward also scored before the visitors claimed a late consolation goal.

The first chance of the game fell to Posh inside the opening two minutes as Keir Perkins played a clever ball into Zaiga Lacite inside the box, but her effort was saved.

Evie Driscoll-KIng then guided a header just wide before Posh took the lead in the 35th minute. Lucie Mugridge and Perkins created the chance for Driscoll to open the scoring.

Jess Driscoll on the ball for Posh Women v Mansfield. Photo: Jason Richardson

Posh doubled their advantage on 74 minutes as Perkins’ cross found Kirk at the back-post. She took the ball down beautifully before forcing the ball home at the near post.

It became three just three minutes later as Driscoll’s cross was met on the volley by Steward and her effort crept in at the back-post.

Mansfield Town cut the deficit down on 82 minutes as Ellie Marshall got behind the Posh backline and slotted the ball past Neive Corry.

Posh: Corry, Aylmer, Copson, Mugridge, Driscoll-King, Evans (Horner, 68mins), Driscoll, Steward, Lacite (Lawlor, 60mins), Kirk (Bailey, 79mins), Perkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucie Mugridge on the ball for Posh Women v Mansfield. Photo: Jason Richardson