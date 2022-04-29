Jamaica call-up for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has received his first call-up to the Jamaican international squad.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:06 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Leicester, is in the Reggae Boyz squad to play Catalunya in a friendly at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on May 25.

Clarke-Harris has been in fine form for Posh in recent weeks. He’s scored six goals in his last nine appearances for Posh to bring his Campionship goals tally for the season to 11 goals. Clarke-Harris scored 33 goals in his first full season at Posh in the 2020-21 campaign.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio will one his rivals for the centre-forward slot. Former Posh striker Ivan Toney has also been linked with a Jamaican call-up, but he is believed to be holding out for England selection.

