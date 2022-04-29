Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Leicester, is in the Reggae Boyz squad to play Catalunya in a friendly at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on May 25.

Clarke-Harris has been in fine form for Posh in recent weeks. He’s scored six goals in his last nine appearances for Posh to bring his Campionship goals tally for the season to 11 goals. Clarke-Harris scored 33 goals in his first full season at Posh in the 2020-21 campaign.