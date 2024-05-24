Jadel Katongo. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United loanee Jadel Katongo loved his time at the club...even though for four months he felt he wasn’t going to play much for a promotion-seeking team.

Katongo (19) moved to Posh on loan from Manchester City before the start of last season. He has always been a centre-back, but the form of Ronnie Edwards and Josh Knight meant he was struggling to get a meaningful game.

Katongo played EFL Trophy games and started a League One game at Blackpool in central midfield, but his season took off when right-back and captain Peter Kioso returned to Rotherham United at the end of his loan spell.

From that moment Katongo played as a right-back and made a strong contribution to a fourth-placed finish and a Trophy Final win at Wembley. He also scored his first Football League goal in a 3-1 home win over Stevenage to add to a debut goal in a Trophy win over Cambridge United.

Jadel Katongo has just scored his first Football League goal against Stevenage. He has jumped on the man who set it up, Malik Mothersille. Photo David Lowndes.

“I was very tentative when I first came to the club,” Katongo admitted. "I was nervous because all I’d ever known was playing for Manchester City, but the lads made me feel very welcome and I really appreciated that.

"But for four months I felt I was never going to play. Then ‘PK’ leaving opened the door for me so I just got my head down and cracked on. It was hard to adapt to a right-back role at first as I’d never played the position before, but as the games went on I feel like I improved. I found it easiest in possession because I’ve always felt comfortable on the ball, but basically I just did what I was asked and I enjoyed it. I thank the gaffer and his staff for the opportunity.

"My favourite moment was scoring my first goal. That was a top feeling, but to be involved in a promotion push and to play at Wembley will hopefully stand me in good stead for what the future holds at City, or anywhere else they send me.

"When I look back at the season in a couple of weeks it will seem like a good season for me and the team.”