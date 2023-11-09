Jacob Wakeling was on the scoresheet for the Peterborough United Under 21s again. Photo: Joe Dent.

Wakeling scored twice as Posh won just their second Professional Development League match away at Hull on Tuesday night while the first team played at Wigan.

The summer signing also netted in Posh’s previous U21 match, a 2-1 defeat at home on Sheffield united.

Donay O’Brien-Brady and Kai Corbett also got on the scoresheet as well as a double from a trialist to move Posh onto seven points from 11 games and off the bottom of the table.

FA Cup hero Emmanuel Fernandez was also in the line-up rather than with the first team at the DW Stadium.

Wakeling started the scoring in the 37th minute after being found by Charlie O’Connell; he rounded the onrushing keeper and poked into a empty net.

Just three minutes later, Kai Corbett dispatched a penalty after a handball in the box from a Hull defender.

Five minutes into the second half, Wakeling added his second when he cut in from the right-hand side and buried an effort into the bottom corner.

Posh were awarded a second penalty after 67 minutes when Will Van Lier was brought down inside the box and the kick was dispatched by the trialist.

The fifth goal came a minute later as Corbett fed the ball into the path of O’Brien-Brady and he found the net at the near-post.

The Tigers hit the bar from a free-kick in the closing stages before the trialist headed in at the backpost to make it six from Harley Mills’ corner.

Next up for Posh is Spurs U21 at home in the Premier League Cup on Sunday November 12. Posh have lost their opening two games in the group stage to Sunderland and Bristol City.

Posh: Trialist ; Dornelly, Fernandez, Dreyer , Mills; O’Connell, Corbett, Van Lier; Wakeling, Trialist B, O’Brien Brady.