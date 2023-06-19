Jack Taylor.

​Taylor is one the only available member of Ireland’s 25-man squad not to be selected.

The 24 year-old midfielder was also left out of the qualifier in Greece on Friday, a game Ireland lost 2-1, a defeat that Ireland without a point after three matches.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s job is thought to be i some doubt with one report today suggesting Sam Allardyce has been lined up to replace him.

Taylor is now unlikely to win a senior international cap while a Posh player as he’s expected to leave London Road this summer.

Ireland don’t play again until September when a man Posh signed for an initial £500k from Barnet in January 2021 will probably be playing in the Championship.

Taylor has played regularly for Ireland under 21s in the past, but his one senior call-up prior to his current inclusion didn’t lead to an appearance.

Taylor enjoyed a strong finish to last season and he was watched by Kenny when he scored in a 2-0 Posh win at Barnsley on the final day of the regular League One campaign.

Taylor is expected to leave Posh in a multi-million pound transfer in the next couple of months

He was once valued at £10 million by Posh, but it’s thought they would accept a much lower fee now.

Championship side Ipswich Town are the frontrunners for his signature.

Former Posh centre-back Gaby Zakuani is the most capped player while on Posh’s books with 20 appearances for DR Congo.

The most recent capped Posh players are Ollie Norburn (Grenada) and Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone).