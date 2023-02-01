Jack Marriott (right) scores for Posh at Fleetwood in December, 2017. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After a month of speculation as to whether or not the 28 year-old striker would leave London Road, he agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with a club in the bottom half of the League One table.

Reports suggested the fee was around £250k for a former third tier Golden Boot winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriott skirted around a question from the Fleetwood media team about how hard it was to get away from Posh, but it’s understood a lack of game time under previous boss Grant McCann and new manager Darren Ferguson’s refusal to make any guarantees over selection forced the player’s hand.

"I have a strong family support group and we made the decision to move together,” Marriott said. “Was it an easy decision to make? Well, yes and no, but I am excited by the project here. I had a few conversations with the manager (Scott Brown) and I liked his ideas about how he wants to play.

"I have my personal targets for the season which will remain between me and my wife, but as far as the club is concerned our aim is to win games, play entertaining football and climb up the table.

"I know from playing against Fleetwood here that it’s a tough place to visit and we want to make it even tougher.”

Ferguson had been confident Marriott would stay, but conversations with the player before last weekend’s League One match with Portsmouth led to an inevitable parting of the ways. He was left out of the matchday squad to tackle Pompey.

"We spoke on Friday and on Saturday and it was clear Jack had made his mind up,” Ferguson said.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony left the final decision on whether or not to sell Marriott up to Ferguson.

"We accepted an offer from Fleetwood,” MacAnthony said. “But if Darren had wanted Jack to stay as back-up that’s what would have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instead Darren wanted to let him go and look elsewhere for another striker.”

There could be a quick reunion as Posh travel to Fleetwood in League One on Tuesday, February 14.

Marriott started just nine of 26 League One matches this season despite being fully fit throughout the campaign. He scored seven goals in total, but just four in League One and none since the early moments of a 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth on September 3.

Marriott could make his debut for the Cod Army at home to Burton Albion on Saaturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad