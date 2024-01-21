Former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney was back with a bang...but his Premier League goal for Brentford against Nottingham Forest was a controversial one.

Ivan Toney scores on his comeback game for Brentford against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

In his first game back after an eight-match betting ban Toney scored direct from a free-kick to help Brentford to a 3-2 home win, but he was caught on camera moving the foam that marks where a free kick will be taken from to improve his shooting angle.

Toney told Sky Sports after the game: “I practice free-kicks in training. Everyone batters me because most of them end up in the car park, but when it matters I deliver so it's all good. I think you have a yard either way (to move the ball) so I just moved the ball and bent it around the corner.

“It was a long time coming. I manifested this win when I was at home during the time I was out, but I am here now and buzzing to be back scoring goals and winning with the team.

"I 100 per cent knew this would happen again. I manifest things like this. Before the game, before I left my house, I thought, 'We're winning today and I'm scoring.' And I made it happen, which is good. I'm grateful to be back playing with the lads, I've missed it so much. The fans, everyone. It’s great to be back.”

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was less happy. He said: "It is ball displacement so VAR should intervene."

Elsewhere another ex-Posh forward should have done his old club a huge favour. Three times Joe Taylor sped through on goal for Lincoln against Derby County, but he failed to score on each occasion and the match finished 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kioso went on as a first-half substitute for Rotherham United in a Championship fixture at Middlesbrough and played as a wing-back in a 1-1 draw.