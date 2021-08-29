Ivan Toney off the mark in the Premier League to headline the latest eye-catching performances from the Peterborough United old boys

Peterborough United old boy Ivan Toney claimed the first Premier League goal of his career yesterday (August 28).

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:50 am
Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Brentford at Aston Villa, Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Toney struck early with a fine finish into the roof of the net to give Brentford the lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park, but the hosts hit back to force a 1-1 draw.

In the Championship Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who spent a brief time on loan at Posh last season, delivered an outstanding display even though his side were well beaten 3-0 by title favourites Fulham. Bursik saved a last-minute penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mo Eisa claimed his third League One goal in five outings with a classy piece of finishing for MK Dons as they beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 at stadium:mk.

In League Two Carl Piergianni, who made one substitute appearance for his hometown Posh team, scored as Oldham picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Sutton United.

Louis Reed struck the post from a free kick as Swindon pipped Mansfield 1-0 and goalkeeper Luke McGee was guilty of a fumble for a goal in Port Vale’s 2-0 success at Forest Green.

On-loan midfielder Serhat Tasdemir played 90 minutes for Barnet in a 1-1 National League draw at Solihull Moors.