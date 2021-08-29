Ivan Toney off the mark in the Premier League to headline the latest eye-catching performances from the Peterborough United old boys

Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Brentford at Aston Villa, Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Toney struck early with a fine finish into the roof of the net to give Brentford the lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park, but the hosts hit back to force a 1-1 draw.

In the Championship Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who spent a brief time on loan at Posh last season, delivered an outstanding display even though his side were well beaten 3-0 by title favourites Fulham. Bursik saved a last-minute penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mo Eisa claimed his third League One goal in five outings with a classy piece of finishing for MK Dons as they beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 at stadium:mk.

In League Two Carl Piergianni, who made one substitute appearance for his hometown Posh team, scored as Oldham picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Sutton United.

Louis Reed struck the post from a free kick as Swindon pipped Mansfield 1-0 and goalkeeper Luke McGee was guilty of a fumble for a goal in Port Vale’s 2-0 success at Forest Green.