Ivan Toney off the mark in the Premier League to headline the latest eye-catching performances from the Peterborough United old boys
Peterborough United old boy Ivan Toney claimed the first Premier League goal of his career yesterday (August 28).
Toney struck early with a fine finish into the roof of the net to give Brentford the lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park, but the hosts hit back to force a 1-1 draw.
In the Championship Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, who spent a brief time on loan at Posh last season, delivered an outstanding display even though his side were well beaten 3-0 by title favourites Fulham. Bursik saved a last-minute penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Mo Eisa claimed his third League One goal in five outings with a classy piece of finishing for MK Dons as they beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 at stadium:mk.
In League Two Carl Piergianni, who made one substitute appearance for his hometown Posh team, scored as Oldham picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Sutton United.
Louis Reed struck the post from a free kick as Swindon pipped Mansfield 1-0 and goalkeeper Luke McGee was guilty of a fumble for a goal in Port Vale’s 2-0 success at Forest Green.
On-loan midfielder Serhat Tasdemir played 90 minutes for Barnet in a 1-1 National League draw at Solihull Moors.