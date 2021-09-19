Ivan Toney could be sending more riches to Peterborough United, a first goal in English football for three years, a first goal in the Football League for five years and two goals in two games for Posh promotion hero

Ivan Toney of Brentford waves to the fans following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford at Molineux. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Well MacAnthony would have been delighted to see Toney net from the penalty spot before creating a second goal for the Bees in a 2-0 win at Wolves. Brentford are now ninth.

In League One there was a first goal in English football cince 2018 for one-time on-loan Posh striker Saido Berahino. He headed Wednesday into an early lead against Shrewsbury at Hillsborough, but the Shrews hit back to force a 1-1 draw.

Posh promotion hero Tommy Rowe made it two goals in two games with a late strike in a 1-0 Doncaster win over Morecambe. It was the first win of the season for Donny who remain bottom of the table.

Jack Payne in his Posh days.

In League Two Matty Stevens grabbed his sixth goal of the season as leaders Forest Green won 3-0 at Stevenage, but Liam Shephard gave away the penalty that set Salford on the way to a 2-0 loss at Tranmere.