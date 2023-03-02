Ivan Toney is facing a lengthy ban over betting charges- including ones he committed during his time at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

The initial story that he had been charged with 232 breaches of FA betting rules arguably cost him a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, given they came out just before the announcement of the squad in November.

This time, Toney has responded angrily after fresh reports have emerged about him potentially facing a ban of up to six months after he admitted many of the 262- 30 more were added in December 2022- breaches that he has been charged with.

Toney has said he is now worried about the fairness of the process and has asked his lawyers to call for a leak inquiry to be carried out.

In a statement on his Instagram account, he said: “I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA this it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing and it does make me worried about the process.

"My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request a leak inquiry as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers- the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad.

“As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment and shall continue to concentrate on my football.”

All of Toney’s breaches took place while Toney was playing in the Football League between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.