Ivan Toney in his Posh days.

The FA has now revealed Toney was banned for breaching its betting rules, which included betting on his own teams to win, lose, and for him to score in matches, but these do not include Posh games.

Toney was found guilty of 232 breaches for FA betting rules and was given a lengthy ban from football earlier this month.

He will not be able to play again until January 2024, but will be permitted to return to training at the end of September.

All of Toney’s betting offences took place between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

Toney was a Posh player between the summers of 2018 and 2020 and admitted to receiving FA education on betting rules at Posh.

The disciplinary panel concluded that from the start of this time at Posh, there could be no doubt that Toney was aware that there was a complete prohibition on him betting on football.

THE CHARGES

- 126 bets on matches in a competition his club played in or were eligible to play in.

- Of the 126, 29 were in respect to the club Toney was registered with or on loan with at the time

- Of those 29, 16 were on Toney’s team to win 15 different matches. He played in 11 of those and was an unused sub in another.

- Of those 29, 13 were on Toney's team to lose. Toney didn’t play in any of those matches (between August 2017 and March 2018)

- Of the 13, 11 were against Newcastle to lose while he was out on loan. The other two bets were on Wigan vs Aston Villa, when Toney was at Wigan, but not in their squad.

- 15 of the 126 bets were placed on Toney to score in nine different matches, he played in all of them.

- 6 were on matches not involving Toney.

- On 29 March 2018, Toney informed a friend he would be starting Scunthorpe’s next match, breaching inside information rules.