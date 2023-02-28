Posh defender Josh Knight is sent off by referee Andrew Kitchen. Photo: David Lowndes.

The match official was the main talking point after what was a lacklustre affair both before and after the game’s only real flashpoint in the 52nd minute.

Josh Knight was sent off after a passage of play that started with Jack Taylor fouling Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Charlton men then appeared to fall into Knight, who kicked out in response, only for the 20-year-old to retaliate by charging at Knight and seemingly throwing a punch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee took several minutes to talk with his officiating team before producing a red card for Knight, but only yellow for Rak-Sakyi, as well as Taylor.

While Ferguson had no complaints about his defender’s red card, he was left baffled by the decision to leave the Charlton forward on the pitch.

Ferguson said: “It’s a red (for Knight), but it’s got to be two reds. Rak-Sakyi has thrown his body at him. The referee felt it was only a tap on the chest, but it was WWE stuff. It’s one of the most bizarre decisions I’ve seen. To make a decision that one is a red and one is a yellow is beyond me.

“It was just a coming together and Josh has been a bit foolish in raising his boot, but nothing like what Rak-Sakyi did. He’s thrown his whole self at Josh’s face right in front of the referee and he has deemed it a booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was consistent with how bad he was all night.

“Everyone could see he got the big decisions wrong. In the first half Ephron Mason-Clark has gone in the box and been fouled. We felt it was a penalty, but the referee said he was fouled outside of the box and yet he didn’t give a foul! That’s the inconsistency we’re dealing with. Everyone can see he didn’t have a great night.”

The red card means that Knight is set to miss the next three games - against Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham - with Frankie Kent set to return to the side after two games on the bench.

Kent replaced Joe Ward straight after the incident and helped Posh to keep a clean sheet and take a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson added: “It is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it now, it’s a bit silly from Josh to do that, but Frankie Kent came on and did ever so well, as they were bombarding the box and he won his headers.

“Maybe Frankie coming out of the team and freshening up will be a good thing. He’ll come back into the team.”