Malik Mothersille heads at goal for Posh v Exeter.

It's the perfect time for Peterborough United's players to re-discover that winning feeling

Peterborough United have re-discovered that winning feeling at a very good time.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT

A 2-1 win over Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday made it two wins on the spin just as the race for promotion from League One hots up.

It was a game without brilliant individual performers, but Posh players showed plenty of fight and energy, and just enough quality to get home.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Can't remember him making a save and he was only beaten by an outrageous fluke. He kicked the ball well on a treacherous surface - 6.

1. JED STEER

Can't remember him making a save and he was only beaten by an outrageous fluke. He kicked the ball well on a treacherous surface - 6.

The right-back was out on his feet by the end after a big test of his passing ability and defensive strength. It's not easy playing the ball accurately on this surface though. He linked up well on occasion with substitute Olakigbe, but it was a struggle for the most part - 5.5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

The right-back was out on his feet by the end after a big test of his passing ability and defensive strength. It's not easy playing the ball accurately on this surface though. He linked up well on occasion with substitute Olakigbe, but it was a struggle for the most part - 5.5.

The left-back started sloppily on the ball like the entire back four and he struggled with the ball played over his head in the first-half. He was much better after the break and forced a fine late save from the Exeter goalkeeper - 6.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back started sloppily on the ball like the entire back four and he struggled with the ball played over his head in the first-half. He was much better after the break and forced a fine late save from the Exeter goalkeeper - 6.5.

A strong defensive display from the centre-back. The usual high levels of commitment and desire. Not great on the ball although it's tough to explain how hard that is at this venue - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A strong defensive display from the centre-back. The usual high levels of commitment and desire. Not great on the ball although it's tough to explain how hard that is at this venue - 7.

