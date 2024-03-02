A 2-1 win over Exeter City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday made it two wins on the spin just as the race for promotion from League One hots up.
It was a game without brilliant individual performers, but Posh players showed plenty of fight and energy, and just enough quality to get home.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Can't remember him making a save and he was only beaten by an outrageous fluke. He kicked the ball well on a treacherous surface - 6. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JADEL KATONGO
The right-back was out on his feet by the end after a big test of his passing ability and defensive strength. It's not easy playing the ball accurately on this surface though. He linked up well on occasion with substitute Olakigbe, but it was a struggle for the most part - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The left-back started sloppily on the ball like the entire back four and he struggled with the ball played over his head in the first-half. He was much better after the break and forced a fine late save from the Exeter goalkeeper - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A strong defensive display from the centre-back. The usual high levels of commitment and desire. Not great on the ball although it's tough to explain how hard that is at this venue - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com