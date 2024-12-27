Archie Collins after missing a great chance for Posh v Mansfield. Photo David Lowndes.

Only the January transfer window, Mo Susoho, Gustav Lindgren and Rio Adebisi are stopping a complete and utter panic about the rest of Peterborough United’s season.

That’s right some of us are pinning our hopes on another youngster untested at League One level, another Swede from the same club that gave us Oscar Wallin and a left-back who’s suffered horrible luck with injuries. Maybe Manchester City loanee Susoho is the next Rodri and maybe Lindgren will be a cross between Dwight Gayle and Ken Charlery. Or maybe the panicking should start unless Posh can recruit better in the winter than they managed last summer.

The Boxing Day debacle removed any doubts Posh are indeed in the thick of a relegation battle. Defeats happen, but not very often like this one as Mansfield’s simple tactic of a high pressing, long-ball, set-piece orientated physical game exposed the softest of underbellies. The Stags won 3-0 when a margin of double that size wouldn’t have flattered them given their domination of territory. Future opponents will have watched how easy it is to unsettle and overpower this Posh team. They will be licking their lips in anticipation.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 0, MANSFIELD 3…

Cian Hayes shoots on goal for Posh v Mansfield. Photo David Lowndes.

1) It’s clear a relegation scrap is no place for kids. There is no doubt centre-backs Emmanuel Fernandez and Oscar Wallin deserved to be dropped, but yesterday explained just why they’ve played so many games. The alternatives might actually be worse. George Nevett tried hard, but was brushed aside too often. Starting an 18 year-old, two 19 year-olds and a 20 year-old in front of a 22 year-old goalkeeper was asking for trouble against big, strong men and trouble immediately arrived. Introducing teenagers into teams playing well could work. Forcing them all to play in a team playing poorly and a team lacking natural leaders is another matter. No wonder they looked shell-shocked as they were dominated from kick-off. The absence of Adebisi has been a huge blow, but maybe, until Barry Fry and the chairman can work some January magic, those who started the defensive rot need to be trusted to repair it. The pressure of the current Posh situation could cause irreparable damage to teenagers, no matter how talented.

2) The worst thing about the defending? There has been no obvious improvement in 21 League One games, none of which have yielded a clean sheet. There is no desire to stop crosses and no obvious plan to stop teams scoring simple goals from set-pieces as Mansfield did twice yesterday. There is not one single defender who can be described as ‘reliable.’ Is this a failure of coaching or are they just beyond help? Whatever it is, it’s extremely worrying and if at least two better defenders do not arrive in January we should be very worried. Posh have now conceded the most home goals in League One this season (22).

3) It’s natural Ferguson’s team selection came under heavy scrutiny, although there was logic in trying yet another central defensive partnership. However It seemed a dereliction of duty to keep the starting XI on the pitch for the entire, disastrous opening half. Posh are obviously managing Hector Kyprianou’s minutes, but he just had to come on midway through that first-half. He offers height at set pieces as well as class on the ball. His second-half performance, admittedly when the game had gone, was the one ray of hope yesterday. It was a shame it coincided with a huge drop in form of his midfield partner Archie Collins.

4) Situations like the one Posh are in require fighters more than players who can pass the ball backwards accurately. It demands aggression more than it needs impressive possession stats, while plus points for artistic impression should be secondary to showing some guts, on and off the ball. Posh barely won a tackle yesterday. They rarely came out of a duel with the ball. I’m therefore not sure Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are what Posh need in hectic early periods when fresh opponents press so strongly there is very little room to manoeuvre. Maybe they can come on when opponents are tired and there is more space to show their skills, although Abraham Odoh’s performance from the bench yesterday suggested the starting front three may remain intact for the visit of awayday specialists Barnsley on Sunday. Chris Conn-Clarke did more in his 15 minutes than highly-paid Randall managed in 45 minutes against Mansfield which included a lovely pass which should have been converted by Collins. The substitute at least shows positive intent and is prepared to try and make something happen. Too many others prefer the safe option.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Mansfield. Photo David Lowndes.

5) Ferguson’s post-match statement about the players needing to pick themselves up rather than rely on him to do it seemed a little unusual. Is that why his players were sent out for the second-half five minutes before Mansfield’s players? Young players need their manager’s support. It’s been noticeable Ferguson has been happy to criticise players publicly in recent weeks – Manny Fernandez for one after the Stockport game – and maybe that particular kick up the backside will reap a reward, but it also gives the impression of cracks appearing in the camp.

6) If you need another reason to be worried. Posh have played 12 of their 21 League One games at home and when January is over 11 of their final 18 matches will be away from London Road. Posh have lost their last six away matches in League One. The one saving grace from yesterday was the failure of all the teams immediately below Posh to pick up a point apart from Wigan who won at struggling Rotherham.