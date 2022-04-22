Posh Women top scorer Keir Perkins.

Posh didn’t enjoy a great warm-up for the big game as they went down 4-0 at home Solihull Moors in a National League Midlands Division One game last weekend. It was a first defeat in five matches for Posh who are seventh with just one match to go. All the Solihull goals arrived in the second half.

Posh manager Dan Lawlor said: “Sunday is a big game for the players, staff and the club, and it will be the exact same for Northampton Town. With us being the highest-ranked side in the competition it adds that little bit of pressure onto us, and while they may be the league below, they’re a well-drilled side and have given teams at our level good games already.

“As it’s also a local derby it adds that little motivation for both teams, but we can’t let that affect what we do. We just need to turn up on Sunday, with the right attitude and do the simple things right, then we will always have a good chance. It’s going to be a tough game, but one I’m really excited about.”