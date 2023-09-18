It's one good piece of injury news for Peterborough United and one bad
Jones limped out of the defeat away at Portsmouth on September 2 after rolling his ankle twice in the match.
He was initially expected to be out for three weeks but is ahead of schedule in his recovery, meaning this he is likely to be in the squad when struggling Cheltenham come to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh are, however, likely to be without David Ajiboye. The wide man came on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s draw away at Leyton Orient.
He played the rest of the match but did pick up a dead leg, which Ferguson believes could rule him out of the Cheltenham tie.
He said: “David took a really bad dead leg about 20 minutes into the second half, just as he was getting momentum and causing them problems, so he’s a doubt.
“Ricky trained today though so he could be included. It could be like-for-like with those too. We’ll get him involved tomorrow.
“He does pick up a lot of injuries, and ankle injuries now, but he does recover quickly. He’s probably a week ahead of schedule.
“It's difficult when you play with the speed and dynamism he does; he probably will pick up these types of injuries.
“It’s quite frustrating for him and us. He played against Portsmouth and in the first half, he was out most attacking threat, he scored a really good goal but then got injured again.”
Posh are without a win in four league matches now but face a side in Cheltenham with just one point so far this season in League One and no goals.